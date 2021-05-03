Windy and very warm Monday, strong to severe storms possible late tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We could see some near record-breaking heat today, but a cold front will move in tonight and tomorrow bringing a chance of strong to severe storms to some areas.

We will draw in a ton of warm and humid air today ahead of this cold front. Temperatures will start out in the 60s and 70s early under mostly cloudy skies. A south breeze will get going after sunrise and the combination of this wind and some sunshine will warm our highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. The record in Shreveport it 92°, the forecast highs is 91°

It will be downright windy at times today with south and southwest gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour late this morning through the afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for all counties and parishes from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Use caution if operating a small craft on area lakes and rivers.

Lake Wind Advisory 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The south breeze is pushing very humid Gulf air into the ArkLaTex ahead of our next cold front which will move in tonight. There is a ‘Slight Risk’ of severe thunderstorms across the I-30 corridor. Hail and high wind will be possible with the storms, with an isolated tornado threat. There is some uncertainty regarding the extent of the thunderstorms in the ArkLaTex, but the ingredients are there to see some severe storms beginning after sunset, perhaps closer to midnight.

The cold front will linger across the region tomorrow, so an additional round of storms may develop in the late morning and afternoon Tuesday. The severe weather threat Tuesday will mainly be east of I-49 in Louisiana and Arkansas. High wind and hail will again be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado may be possible if any storms develop ahead of the front in the early afternoon. Most of the ArkLaTex is in a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook Tuesday, with the higher threat for severe weather east of us into central Louisiana and Mississippi.

While widespread flash flooding is not a concern, given that we did see heavy rain last week, and again Sunday we have lost some of the wiggle room for the ground to soak up rain south of I-20. We could see 1 to 2-inch accumulations in some areas, but if any higher amounts occur we could see some runoff into roadways and drainage areas lead to some isolated flash flooding.

Potential rainfall Monday and Tuesday

Drier air will move into the region Tuesday afternoon behind this cold front and that will set us up with wonderful May weather for the remainder of the week. Wednesday through Friday we will have clear and cool mornings, and pleasant afternoons with low humidity and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It looks like there will be another system moving through this weekend, as of right now it doesn’t look like to be very impactful bringing some rain late Saturday into Sunday. We will keep you posted if the chance for rain increases.