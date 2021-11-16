Windy and warm ahead of our next cold front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will continue to heat up and turn breezy today ahead of our next cold front which is going to move in late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

You can feel the changing weather pattern this morning, as sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s with a steady breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. We are watching some dense fog setting up in the valleys of Arkansas and Oklahoma, and also across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. Once the sun is up the wind will get going, with sustained winds out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour, and wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mile per hour range for much of the late morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, a few degrees shy of record highs for the date.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The wind will be highest across east Texas and Oklahoma, and we do have a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for our far western counties where the wind will be gusting as high as 25 miles per hour. Fishing or boating on a small craft at Lake Gilmer and Broken Bow Lake is not recommended today. Use caution if you’re burning anything outside today as fire will be difficult to contain with the breezy and dry weather.

Lake Wind Advisory 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday

The warm and humid air surging north off the Gulf has resulted in low-level clouds developing this morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy through mid-morning, and partly cloudy for the remainder of the day with no rain in the forecast.

The breezy and warm weather will continue Wednesday with morning temperatures in the 60s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s. We could approach or tie a few record highs as these temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

The cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex late Wednesday, with a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms developing along the front Wednesday night. No severe weather is expected and most of the rain should fall overnight and into early Thursday morning. Rainfall accumulations will average a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch.

Rainfall accumulations Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning

The rain will end by the Thursday morning commute in most areas with a big temperature drop arriving as well. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will be comfortable and dry, as will most of the day Sunday, but late Sunday will bring another chance of rain as another cold front passes through the region.