Windy and warm weather continues with storms likely Sunday

Look for several warm, rather humid, and windy days ahead with little rain. A front will bring a line of possibly strong storms Sunday. Temperatures will likely remain above normal through most of next week.

Tuesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs soared into the mid to upper 70s thanks in part to a breezy south wind. Look for the warming trend to continue Wednesday. The south wind will continue and will probably increase. Low cloud will develop Tuesday night and will linger through most of the day Wednesday. We could see a few peeks of sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will begin with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will range from the middle 70s north to the low 80s south.

We likely won’t see much change until this weekend. We will continue to see lots of clouds, very little rain, a breezy south wind, and well above-normal temperatures. Highs into the weekend will likely stay in the 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will get even warmer as they will eventually settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A strong upper-level disturbance will settle into the Plains this weekend and will push a front through the area Sunday. As of right now, it appears that we will see a line of storms develop near or just west of our area during the day Sunday. This line will likely strengthen as it moves through the area and could pose a severe weather threat. While instability could be somewhat limited, the upper-level support will be quite strong. Consequently, the Storm Prediction Center still indicates that we will have a ‘slight’ severe weather risk. If we have any severe weather issues, wind will probably be the most widespread concern.

A second disturbance will bring the threat of more rain by the middle of next week. The week will begin with the continuation of above-normal temperatures. Highs will only retreat to the low to middle 70s. Lows will ease into the 40s and lower 50s. We could see a decent amount of rain from this disturbance and a second. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the northwestern half of the area where amounts could approach 1.5”. Further southeast you could see anywhere from ½ to 1” of rain. It is looking more certain that much cooler air will settle into the ArkLaTex by the end of next week. Stay Tuned.

–Todd Warren