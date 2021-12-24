Windy and warm with record highs possible today and Christmas Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you decided to skip the beach for Christmas this year you’re in luck, you can stay in the ArkLaTex and enjoy some beach weather for the next 4 to 5 days. We will tie or break record highs several times today through next Tuesday.

If you’re headed outside early this morning temperatures will feel great from 6 -9 a.m. as we’ll be in the low 60s at sunrise. It will be mostly cloudy early in the morning, but it will be very breezy again today which will help to dry the atmosphere and bring out sunshine later this morning and for much of the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, the record high in Shreveport is 81 degrees, and the record is 80 degrees in Texarkana.

Christmas Eve forecast high temperatures

A breezy south wind will greet you early this morning, and stronger winds will develop after sunrise as we will have sustained daytime winds out of the south and southwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect for all counties and parishes until 6 p.m.

Lake Wind Advisory Friday

Outdoor plans this evening and tonight will be dry under partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s overnight as Santa makes his way thorugh the ArkLaTex. We will have clouds early on Christmas morning with afternoon sunshine and another round of wind gusting out of the southwest at over 20 miles per hour.

Given that we will start out a few degrees warmer Christmas morning and the trend is for daytime highs to warm about 20 degrees, we should see a few areas into the mid-80s including Shreveport/Bossier. This will be the warmest Christmas on record for many areas. No rain is expected through at least Monday.

It is possible highs will remain in the 80s next Monday and Tuesday before scattered showers and storms return midweek. This will cool us into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday, which is still unseasonably warm for late December. The pattern of scattered rain and highs in the 70s looks to continue on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.