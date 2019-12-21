Winter begins tonight and temperatures will feel more like spring next week

A cool and mild afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Today, we did see a few rain showers. A major low-pressure system is going to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, the impacts will be felt east of the region. If you are traveling to Alabama, Georgia, and Florida you will encounter some heavy rain and wind. As the low-pressure storm system moves away, skies will decrease west to east.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

In the next couple of days, daytime highs will warm into the middle and upper 60s. A ridge of high pressure will become the dominating weather feature next week. Christmas Day is shaping up to be unseasonably warm with highs into the 70s.

By the end of the week, rain and thunderstorms will return to the ArkLaTex. Rain will enter the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Colder temperatures will move in by next Sunday.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.