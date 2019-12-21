Winter begins tonight and temperatures will feel more like spring next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cool and mild afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Today, we did see a few rain showers. A major low-pressure system is going to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. Thankfully, the impacts will be felt east of the region. If you are traveling to Alabama, Georgia, and Florida you will encounter some heavy rain and wind. As the low-pressure storm system moves away, skies will decrease west to east.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

In the next couple of days, daytime highs will warm into the middle and upper 60s. A ridge of high pressure will become the dominating weather feature next week. Christmas Day is shaping up to be unseasonably warm with highs into the 70s.

By the end of the week, rain and thunderstorms will return to the ArkLaTex. Rain will enter the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Colder temperatures will move in by next Sunday.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

54° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 54° 43°

Sunday

61° / 40°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 61° 40°

Monday

66° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 66° 40°

Tuesday

64° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 64° 44°

Wednesday

71° / 49°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 71° 49°

Thursday

72° / 56°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 72° 56°

Friday

71° / 59°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 71° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

47°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
47°

46°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

46°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
45°

44°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
44°

44°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
43°

44°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
44°

47°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
47°

50°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
50°

53°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
53°

56°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
56°

58°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
58°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
59°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
60°

59°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
59°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
57°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories