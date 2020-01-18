Winter-like temperatures return next week

Saturday’s cold front is now exiting the ArkLaTex. Behind the front, temperatures have warmed into the middle 60s. After sunset, temperatures will plummet into the 30s. High pressure will lead to lots of sunshine for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be comfortable in the lower to middle 50s.

By midweek, rain and humidity will increase. A reinforcing shot of cooler air will arrive for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 40s. As a weak disturbance arrives, a few rain showers will be possible on Wednesday.

A slightly stronger system will arrive for Thursday. Thursday into Friday morning will be the best chance for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. As of now, the warmer and unstable air will stay to the south. The rain will come to an end by Friday morning. Sunshine will return by next weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

67° / 36°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 67° 36°

Sunday

55° / 33°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 55° 33°

Monday

52° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 52° 30°

Tuesday

49° / 33°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 49° 33°

Wednesday

46° / 42°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 46° 42°

Thursday

56° / 43°
Showers
Showers 50% 56° 43°

Friday

55° / 38°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 55° 38°

Hourly Forecast

58°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
58°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

51°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
50°

48°

10 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

11 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

12 AM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

2 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

3 AM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

5 AM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

6 AM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

7 AM
Clear
0%
37°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

