Winter storm to bring heavy snow and freezing rain Tuesday night through Wednesday

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex as our second winter storm of the week moves through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. A warming trend will begin Thursday with more normal temperatures returning by the middle of next week.

Tuesday began with lots of sunshine and cold temperatures not seen in nearly 90 years. The low temperature in Shreveport was 1 and it dipped to -1 in Texarkana. Idabel and De Queen tied for the coldest spot with a low of -8 degrees. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday will stay well below freezing meaning we will not see much improvement in road conditions.

Our second winter storm of the week will move into the area Tuesday night. We will likely see it begin as snow during the evening from northwest to southeast. It appears that the snow could begin in Texarkana between 10 pm and midnight and in Shreveport between 11 pm and 1 am. It appears that area near and north of Interstate 30 will see all snow. It is possible that Texarkana could see more of a mix of snow and some sleet late Wednesday afternoon. In Shreveport, we could see snow for several hours before a change to sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of Shreveport will likely see mainly freezing rain that could change to rain if temperatures warm above freezing Wednesday afternoon. The precipitation should begin to end temporarily from west to east late Wednesday and evening. We could see more light winter precipitation late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Across the northern third of the area where we will mainly see snow, accumulations will likely be in the range of five to seven inches. There could be heavier totals over the eastern part of SW AR. The I-20 corridor from Marshall to Shreveport to Minden could see one to three inches of snow before the change to freezing rain.

The southern half of the area where we will see most of the freezing rain could see ice accumulations exceed ½”. Some models do show some sleet mixing in with the freezing rain. Sleet and the possibility for temperatures rising slightly above freezing could also limit the amount of ice that we see accumulate. Keep in mind that it is possible that we could see heavier ice totals as some models still indicate that an inch is possible.

If this were to occur there would likely be numerous power outages due to the weight of the ice pulling down tree limbs and power lines. Any ice accumulations will further cripple roadway travel, making it near impossible as these accumulations will be on top of the snow and ice that is already blanketing all area roadways. Be prepared for the chance that if you lose power, it could be out for days and possibly weeks depending on the extent of area tree damage.

Once this disturbance moves out, we should begin the process of seeing our weather return to normal. We will close the workweek with some sunshine Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will begin in the low to middle teens and will only warm to the middle 30s. This will improve travel conditions a little, but we will likely have to wait until the weekend to see more normal driving conditions. Highs should return to the 50s by Sunday when we will have a chance for rain.. We should return to the 60s by Tuesday.