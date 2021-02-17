Winter storm to bring more snow, and freezing rain today, warmer temperatures on the horizon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our 2nd significant winter storm of the week is moving into the ArkLaTex this morning. Many areas have already seen accumulating snow, with a few reports of sleet as well. There will be a few different waves of precipitation today. The most concerning will be mid-morning when some of the snow in Texas and Louisiana changes into sleet and freezing rain.

By the end of the day 3 to 6 inches of snow will have fallen north of the I-20 corridor in northeast Texas, southern Arkansas, and Oklahoma. There is upward potential to see some areas pick up 6 to 8 inches of new snow (in addition to what is already on the ground from Monday’s snowfall). This will create difficult driving conditions as roads will remain covered in snow and ice as they have been throughout the week.

The most concerning weather scenario today will be if we see snow and sleet in east Texas and Louisiana turn into freezing rain during the morning. Surface temperatures remain below freezing near the I-20 corridor, and warmer air is moving in aloft. This scenario creates a situation where precipitation will fall as rain due to the warm layer, but as the raindrops fall into the freezing temperatures at the surface they will freeze to objects they come in contact with. Trees, power lines, vehicles, and roads will be icy. This heavy ice usually snaps tree limbs and power lines, so unfortunately we could begin to see widespread power outages along and south of I-20 where the most icing will occur. Forecast models are showing a quarter to half-inch of ice with higher accumulations across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana where we could see three-quarters to 1 inch of ice.

Futurecast brings the most widespread and steady precipitation in later this morning and into the afternoon. We should begin to see the winter mix taper off across east Texas and Oklahoma by mid-afternoon, and accumulations will become lighter in Arkansas and Louisiana this evening. The snow and freezing rain will end tonight, but we may see an additional snow shower or two before noon Thursday. This likely won’t have any significant impacts.

Temperatures will remain very cold throughout the day. We’ll be in the teens and 20s this morning, and likely in the upper 20s and low 30s this afternoon. We may get above freezing south of I-20 which may help to limit potential ice accumulations.

With the snow and ice on the ground, temperatures will remain cold Thursday and Friday but we may be back above freezing both days. By the weekend we will begin to melt all of the snow and ice as highs Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 50s. The news gets better, we’ll be in the mid-60s by Tuesday and possibly pushing 70 degrees by Wednesday.