Winter Storm Warning in effect with snow already falling over part of the ArkLaTex

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the southern half of the ArklaTex where one to over four inches of snow will be possible from late this afternoon into late Sunday night.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

As of early this afternoon, Pinpoint Doppler already shows snow falling over parts of east Texas. This area of snow will likely move into the rest of the area during the afternoon from west to east. Thanks to some dry air in the lowest levels of the atmosphere, we will likely see only snow over most of the area. We likely will see the precipitation begin as rain over the southern part of the area.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Futurecast shows that all of the area will see snow Sunday night with the heaviest snow over the southern half of the area close to the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico responsible for this snow. We will likely see the snow end from west to east after midnight.

Agan, the snow will be heaviest over the southern part of the ArkLaTex from Center to Many to Natchitoches where amounts of two to four inches look likely. We could see a few reports of 5″ in these areas. Amounts will become lighter as you head north with two to three inches from Henderson, to Carthage to Mansfield to Coushatta to Arcadia. Shreveport-Bossier will likely be in an area that could see a decent variation in totals. The south part of the city could see 2″. The north part of the city could see around 1″. Amounts over the northern half of the area will likely stay below an inch.

All of the area should be free of snow by the Monday morning commute. However, with the amount of snow expected, roads will become slick especially elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Conditions will improve Monday with temperatures warming above freezing into the low 40s. It is possible that we could end Monday with a little bit of sunshine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss