Winter Storm Warning in effect with snow already falling over part of the ArkLaTex

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the southern half of the ArklaTex where one to over four inches of snow will be possible from late this afternoon into late Sunday night.

As of early this afternoon, Pinpoint Doppler already shows snow falling over parts of east Texas. This area of snow will likely move into the rest of the area during the afternoon from west to east. Thanks to some dry air in the lowest levels of the atmosphere, we will likely see only snow over most of the area. We likely will see the precipitation begin as rain over the southern part of the area.

Futurecast shows that all of the area will see snow Sunday night with the heaviest snow over the southern half of the area close to the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico responsible for this snow. We will likely see the snow end from west to east after midnight.

Agan, the snow will be heaviest over the southern part of the ArkLaTex from Center to Many to Natchitoches where amounts of two to four inches look likely. We could see a few reports of 5″ in these areas. Amounts will become lighter as you head north with two to three inches from Henderson, to Carthage to Mansfield to Coushatta to Arcadia. Shreveport-Bossier will likely be in an area that could see a decent variation in totals. The south part of the city could see 2″. The north part of the city could see around 1″. Amounts over the northern half of the area will likely stay below an inch.

All of the area should be free of snow by the Monday morning commute. However, with the amount of snow expected, roads will become slick especially elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. Conditions will improve Monday with temperatures warming above freezing into the low 40s. It is possible that we could end Monday with a little bit of sunshine.