A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex bringing some heavy rain Wednesday night. The rain will change to freezing rain, sleet, and maybe a little snow late Wednesday night and Thursday. Dry weather returns Friday and lingers through most of next week.

Tuesday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area has remained rather dry and any rain has been scattered and light. Temperatures began in the 40s and lower 50s and we have warmed back into the 60s. The warm temperatures will linger ahead of the cold front Wednesday with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

Futurecast shows that we will stay mostly cloudy Tuesday night as most of the area will stay dry. Rain will be rather limited during the day Wednesday but will quickly increase Wednesday evening. Some thunder will be possible but severe weather is not expected at this time. Colder air will begin to invade the area Wednesday night. The rain will change over to some freezing rain over the NW edge of the area late Wednesday night. The intensity of the precipitation will gradually decrease Thursday. As colder air aloft begins to move over us Thursday. The freezing rain could change over to some light sleet and snow over the northwest half of the area.

The accumulation of winter precipitation will be light for most of the area with a few slick spots possible on bridges and overpasses. This includes the Texarkana area. Temperatures in Shreveport will likely stay above freezing as the precipitation falls so any winter weather impacts should be negligible. More significant impacts could occur over the parts of McCurtain, Red River, Franklin, and Titus counties where ice accumulations of 1/10 to ¼” will be possible.

An extended period of dry weather will begin Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. Sunshine will return this weekend as we will start a warming trend. Highs Friday and Saturday will likely be in the 40s. Overnight lows will likely be in the 20s and 30s. Highs should warm into the 50s by Sunday and Monday with 60s following for the rest of next week. Overnight lows will eventually warm into the 30s. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until the end of next week.