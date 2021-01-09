Winter Storm Watch in effect for Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect for Deep East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. For the watch area, the forecast is calling for an amount generally between 1-3″. However, a few areas could see amounts up to 4 inches. I believe an area of heavy snow could fall anywhere between Interstate 20, Toledo Bend, and Natchitoches. Tonight, clouds will make their return again and lows will fall into the 30s.

Sunday will start off dry and chilly. By the afternoon, the rain will begin to increase over East Texas. As the precipitation begins to mix in with sleet and snow, temperatures will begin to fall. The precipitation shield will slide into Northwest Louisiana by the evening. After sunset, it is a good bet for most of the Winter Storm Watch region to see mixed precipitation. As temperatures continue to cool, I’m expecting to see a changeover to all snow. For the northern ArkLaTex or areas near Interstate 30, I am not expecting a lot of impacts from the heavier precipitation. The region could see totals up to an inch of snow.

Possible snowfall totals

The snow will come to an end Monday morning. Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above freezing and we will see how much melts. Any moisture that is still around will freeze for Tuesday morning. Warmer temperatures and sunny skies will return Tuesday into the weekend.

The next seven days