Winter Weather Advisory in effect for north edge of the ArkLaTex..winter mix possible starting late Monday night

A light wintry mix will be possible across the northern half of the ArkLaTex late Monday night. A chilly rain will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend looks dry and much warmer.

Tuesday was a mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex with a mix of sunshine and high clouds. Look for the clouds to increase and lower Monday night as an upper-level disturbance approaches from the west. A mixed bag of precipitation will develop from west to east late tonight. The southern half of the area will likely see mainly rain with a little sleet and/or snow possible. The precipitation will fall in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain over the northern edge of the area. As of right now, any accumulations look to be very light with maybe 1/4″ of accumulation possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. A brief period of freezing rain could produce some light icing causing a few slick spots.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern edge of the area for very late tonight and early tomorrow morning.

The precipitation will become all rain by the middle of Wednesday morning. That rain will likely stick around for the rest of Wednesday, Wednesday night and much of Thursday. Wednesday will be a rather cold day with highs ranging from the upper 30s north to the low to middle 40s south.

A breezy southeasterly wind will bring warmer air to the area Wednesday night. Temperatures will likely rise several degrees during the night. The good chance for rain will continue Thursday with temperatures warming to the low to middle 50s.

The rain will finally move out Thursday night and the clouds will decrease. Expect plenty of sunshine for Friday and the weekend. Highs will warm to the upper 50s to middle 60s during the weekend. Lows will mainly be in the middle 30s. Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until the middle of next week. Highs by that time should be well above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will warm to the middle 40s.

