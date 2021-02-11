Winter Weather Advisory in effect through noon, more rain later today, a few chances for snow and record cold next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The surge of cold air into the ArkLaTex continues this morning as temperatures will be in the 30s early in the day. We have had some reports of ice and snow in Texas and Oklahoma. For the most part, rain or mist is the primary precipitation falling across the region so far.

The cold air has pushed further south, and highs are forecast to be in the 40s in all areas this afternoon. We will feel more wind as well, as a steady 10 mile per hour north breeze will add a slight wind-chill to the temperatures which are only going to get colder in the upcoming days.

The rain and freezing rain will continue this morning with the steadier bands of precipitation mainly impacting the I-30 corridor. There will be another push of rain into the rest of the ArkLaTex this afternoon and evening, this will mainly impact east Texas and Louisiana. If any rain lingers into Friday morning we could see another chance for light icing between I-20 and I-30.

We will likely get a break from rain/ice/snow for much of the day Friday and Saturday. The big weather story will arrive late this weekend into next Monday. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s this weekend so the stage is set for winter weather, we just need the precipitation. Forecast models are starting to suggest we may see this precipitation move in Sunday resulting in light snow, sleet, or freezing rain late Sunday into early Monday. A stronger push of snow and ice is expected during the day Monday.

As of right now there remains a lot of uncertainty with potential accumulations, but it looks like much of the region will see 2 to 3 inches of snow, with amounts exceeding 4 inches across the northern ArkLaTex. There is some potential for freezing rain and significant ice accumulations as well.

Given that we may see record cold Tuesday following this system, snow and ice will likely not melt for several days. This has the potential to be a high impact event that will cause significant road closures and disruption to our daily routines.

If that wasn’t enough, there is decent agreement with the models showing another disturbance Wednesday or Thursday bringing a chance of rain and snow.