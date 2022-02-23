SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What a difference a day makes! Yesterday we pushed 80 degrees, and today a cold and sometimes freezing rain is expected to develop.

Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m. Thursday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for Camp, Franklin, Titus, and Red River counties in Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and Sevier and Howard counties in Arkansas. Freezing rain accumulations of .10 to .25 inches could make roadway travel hazardous. The freezing rain will come through in several waves. The initial wave will move into the advisory area this morning bringing the potential of accumulating ice on bridges and overpasses for the morning commute.

Current radar 1-hour loop

No doubt you have already figured out it has turned very cold outside. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s and the temperatures won’t budge today. We will hover near freezing in the advisory area throughout the day, with temperatures south of I-30 staying in the 40s which will keep any ice or sleet from falling as it will be liquid rain for the rest of us.

The forecast models are in good agreement that we will see a few hours of freezing rain in the advisory area this morning. Rain showers will develop across the remainder of the ArkLaTex through the morning and afternoon. It won’t be an all-day rain, but these showers will be on and off through tonight and tomorrow. The second push of freezing rain and sleet will come through this afternoon into tonight, this could make for hazardous road travel for the evening commute tonight, and the morning commute again tomorrow.

Futurecast 36 Hour Forecast

Overnight low temperatures also won’t budge, as we’ll stay in the 30s and 40s through sunrise Thursday. The cold front that moved through yesterday will slowly move north tomorrow and that should warm temperatures a few degrees, enough so that we may only see rain after the noon hour Thursday with rain or freezing rain coming to an end Thursday night into Friday morning.

We will see some sun return Friday, but it will stay chilly, and the break from rain won’t last long. A similar weather setup with rain and possibly freezing rain is expected Saturday, as the weekend will begin with high temperatures in the 40s.

We will be dry most of the day Sunday with highs in the 50s. Warmer weather takes over next week as we’ll be in the 60s Monday and Tuesday, with 70 degree highs possible by the end of the week.