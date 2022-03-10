SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all counties and parishes in the ArkLaTex along and north of Interstate 20. Questions still remain on other areas seeing a wintry mix. Very gusty north winds will follow the passage of a strong cold front which will bring a very cold air mass into the area.

Winter Weather Advisory

Temperatures will drop rapidly behind the front. As this unfolds, snow could develop from Northwest to Southeast across the Advisory area. It appears the accumulations of snow could be up to one inch in the Advisory area. This will likely cause travel problems. It will likely affect both the Friday morning and afternoon commutes. This will be closely monitored. Changes for the better or for the worse could occur.

Futurecast

The snow will likely be east of the ArkLaTex before midnight but travel problems may still be found. If you have to be out during the advisory times, use extreme caution. Saturday morning lows will fall into the 20s area-wide with lower 20s northwest and upper 20s southeast. Saturday highs will be in the 50s but gusty north winds will make it feel much colder.

Sunday will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-60s. Yet another system, although weaker, will dominate Monday with rain and rumbles but without significant cold air intrusion. All of next week should see highs in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s or maybe even warmer. It would appear that spring is trying to make an appearance. Time will tell.