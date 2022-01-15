Winter Weather Advisory through 6 a.m. Sunday, warmer next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for areas near and north of I-30 in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Accumulating snow and ice is already being reported on bridges, so use extreme caution if traveling roads in these areas overnight. Most areas will average half an inch of snow or less, but isolated accumulations up to 1 inch are possible.

Winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. Sunday

There is a good chance the snow will push south of the advisory area late Saturday into early Sunday morning, a few snow showers can’t be ruled out as far south as I-20. Snow will come to an end overnight with skies slowly clearing with sunshine returning to thaw us out on Sunday.

In addition to the chance for snow, it will remain windy and cold overnight. Lows will drop to freezing in all locations in the upper 20s and low 30s. A Wind Advisory also remains in effect through 6 a.m. Sunday as northwest winds will be a sustained 20 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts over 30 miles per hour.

Forecast low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning