Winter Weather Advisory through noon.. cold rain takes over this afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We do have reports of snow, sleet and freezing rain falling across some areas of the ArkLaTex this morning. The majority of us are seeing a cold rain that will continue for much of the day.

1-hour radar loop

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through noon today for McCurtain, Little River, Howard and Sevier counties. We could see a dusting of snow north of I-30, in addition to a tenth of an inch of ice due to freezing rain/sleet. Use caution on area roadways, especially bridges and overpasses in these areas.

Winter Weather Advisory through noon

Even if you are not in the advisory, we may see some freezing rain, sleet, and snow in other areas where accumulations are less likely.

Potential winter weather locations

A southeast wind will pull warmer air into the mid-levels of the atmosphere as we move through the morning, and this will change any frozen precipitation into rain late this morning and through the afternoon. Rain may be steady at times throughout the day. It will be a cold rain with temperatures in the 30s for much of the day.

Wednesday forecast highs

The chance of rain will linger tonight, but temperatures will remain above freezing. A final push of rain is on the way tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through the region. We may see a thunderstorm or two but no severe weather is expected due to the cooler temperatures as we’ll be in the 40s and 50s tomorrow. Look for rain to taper off Thursday afternoon with sunshine returning Friday through the weekend.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through Thursday evening

After a run of cold days it will feel better Friday through the weekend, cool but comfortable, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Additional rain is expected late this weekend and next Tuesday.

7-day forecast

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.