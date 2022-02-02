SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight through 6 p.m. Thursday for much of the ArkLaTex. Freezing rain could make roadway travel impossible in some areas tomorrow.

You can feel the changes in the air this morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The air is heavy as the Gulf humidity is increasing ahead of a strong Arctic cold front set to arrive this evening. It will be mild to warm today in advance of the front as highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. It will be mostly cloudy with an occasional rain shower through sunset. After sunset, the threat of heavy rain and winter weather will increase.

A Winter Storm Warning (pink) is now in effect for much of northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. This is where the most significant winter weather impacts will occur Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) extends south to the I-20 corridor in Texas and Louisiana. This is where winter weather may occur but impacts are expected to be less severe.

Sunset – Midnight: Rain and thunderstorms will develop along the cold front as it moves into the ArkLaTex this evening. Storms will be capable of thunder and lightning, as well as heavy rainfall. No severe weather is expected.

Midnight – 6 a.m. Thursday: The heavy rain will shift into Arkansas and Louisiana overnight and into Thursday morning. Temperatures will likely drop to near freezing in northeast Texas and Oklahoma around sunrise, and this is when we may begin to see rain change into a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

The potential for accumulating ice on bridges, roads, trees, and power lines will be highest in northeast Texas as well as McCurtain County, and in Howard, Sevier, Hempstead, and Nevada counties in Arkansas.

6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday: After sunrise, the wintry mix will shift south into the I-30 corridor bringing potential freezing rain, sleet, and snow to Texarkana during the morning. The light to moderate precipitation will move south into the I-20 corridor including Marshall, Shreveport, and Minden after the noon hour if it occurs. It now looks like a light wintry mix could continue into late Thursday or early Friday morning in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Freezing rain accumulations up to or exceeding a quarter inch will be possible, with up to a tenth of an inch of ice into the I-20 corridor. This will make roadway travel impossible in some areas through Friday afternoon when temperatures will be warm above freezing and start melting any of the winter accumulations.

Potential freezing rain accumulations Wednesday night through Thursday

Accumulating snow will be possible mainly north of I-30 where we could see 1 to 2-inch accumulations on top of the ice and sleet.

Potential snowfall Wednesday night through Thursday

While not everyone will see the winter weather, everyone should see a good push of rain as we will see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall overnight and into Thursday morning.

Potential rainfall accumulations Wednesday night through Thursday