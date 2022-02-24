SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You will wake up to mist and drizzle this morning, and another round of freezing rain and sleet will develop throughout the morning and into the early afternoon across the northern ArkLaTex.

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory through 6 p.m. today

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for Red River County in Texas, and McCurtain County in Oklahoma. Ice and sleet accumulations could be up to a quarter inch. This would have a significant impact on roadway travel, as bridges and overpasses will take on heavy ice in these areas.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. for much of northeast Texas and all of southern Arkansas. Freezing rain and sleet accumulations won’t be as high in these areas, but we can’t rule out about a tenth of an inch of accumulating ice which would also create hazardous driving conditions.

The most significant push of precipitation will occur during the mid to late morning in the areas under the winter weather threat. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s here throughout the day.

Along and south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana, we will continue to see scattered rain showers, but the temperatures will be above freezing in these areas which will prevent any ice or sleet from accumulating, but I can’t rule out a few sleet pellets falling along I-20. Temperatures will warm above freezing in the northern ArkLaTex this afternoon so I expect any winter weather will change back over to liquid rain for the afternoon and evening commute.

Futurecast 36 Hour Forecast

Afternoon forecast highs

Rain will taper off in most areas tonight, with mostly cloudy skies overnight and into Friday morning. It will be very cold tonight with lows in the mid-20s across the northern ArkLaTex, and in the low to mid-30s in all other areas.

More freezing rain late Friday and again Saturday night? After a cool day with some sunshine tomorrow, our next round of rain will move in Friday at sunset. These showers will be on and off overnight along the I-30 corridor and there is another chance for freezing rain and sleet with light accumulations between 10 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Futurecast showing another chance for freezing rain/sleet late Friday into early Saturday

Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the day Saturday so rain is the likely precipitation type during the daytime hours. As temperatures fall below freezing Saturday night there may be yet another round of light freezing rain in some areas.

Thankfully this will all come to an end Sunday with highs returning to the 50s.

Next week looks AMAZING. We will have sunshine and highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. We will warm into the 70s Wednesday through Friday with dry weather likely throughout the week.