Look for the mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow to end across the ArkLaTex Thursday evening. Friday is looking mostly cloudy and cold. Sunshine returns this weekend and will stick around through next weekend.

We continue to watch a mixture of rain, freezing rain, a little sleet, and snow over much of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be key in the type of precipitation that falls on a certain area. Most of the area has remained above freezing, but that will change from northwest to southeast late Thursday afternoon and evening. The main areas of concern for ice impacts will be the northeastern and northwestern corners of the area. We have seen reports of icing occurring over the western edge of McCurtain county and over the eastern edge of SW Arkansas. These areas will likely end up with ice accumulation on exposed surfaces of 1/10” to ¼”. It is possible that ice accumulations could exceed ¼” over parts of Columbia and Nevada counties in SW AR.

Texarkana: Temperatures in Texarkana will be falling below freezing late this afternoon. Look for the rain to change to freezing rain and then to sleet and maybe a little snow before ending late this afternoon or early this evening. Ice accumulations will probably be up to 1/10” with little sleet/snow accumulation.

Shreveport: Rain will continue through the afternoon. Temperatures late this afternoon into the evening hours will dip close to freezing. We will see a window late this afternoon through this evening where we could see a mix of rain, freezing rain, some sleet, and even a few flakes of snow as cold air aloft moves in. IF we have any travel issues they will be on bridges and overpasses.

Tonight into the weekend: Futurecast shows that once the precipitation across the area ends this evening, we will stay cloudy Thursday night. The clouds will stick around through most of Friday with some sunshine Friday afternoon over the northern half of the area. High temperatures Friday will likely settle into the 30s over most of the ArkLaTex. Friday night is looking clear and very cold with lows dipping into the teens north and the low to middle 20s south.

Dry next week! Longer range models show that we will begin an extended period of dry weather that will likely continue through all of next week with a gradual warming trend. Highs should return to the 50s by the end of the weekend. The 60s will likely return by the middle of next week and continue through next weekend. Overnight lows next week will gradually warm through the 30s. Some models are hinting that we could see a chance of rain by the end of next weekend.