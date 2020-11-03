Wonderful Election Day weather, a pleasant pattern through the weekend, rain returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a chilly morning we will begin a warming trend today that will bring comfortable and dry weather for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Your Election Day is starting out with cold temperatures, but we couldn’t ask for better weather later this morning and throughout the afternoon. Through 8 a.m. expect to walk out into temperatures that are in the 30s and 40s. You will need a jacket early but you won’t need it later today. High pressure is moving east, and this subtle change to the pattern will bring a returning light south breeze which will help push highs into the low and mid-70s.

If you are voting before 11 a.m., or after 4 p.m. and think you may be waiting in an outdoor line, take a jacket or sweater to be on the safe side.

Election Day outlook

The air remains very dry today so we will see another round of all-day sunshine with only a few upper-level clouds managing to drift through. We may see a few more clouds Wednesday and Thursday bringing partly cloudy skies at times, but the forecast remains rain-free through the remainder of the week and through the weekend as well.

We are hitting a 5-day stretch that will be quite nice. Afternoon highs will remain in the 70s through the weekend, with morning temperatures staying cool but not as cold as lows will be in the 40s and 50s through the weekend.

It’s looking increasingly likely that our next cold front will arrive next Tuesday or Wednesday. We may begin to see some isolated showers develop in the warm air ahead of this front early next week. This front will likely be accompanied by a line of showers and storms at some point next week. Depending on the timing we will need to be on the lookout for a few strong storms. A reminder that we are headed into our secondary severe weather season.

Hurricane Eta advisory and track update

Beyond the ArkLaTex, a very powerful Hurricane Eta will make landfall in Central America today. This hurricane will weaken as it moves over land but the forecast models showing it re-emerging in the Caribbean and near the Gulf this weekend. It doesn’t pose any short-term danger to the northern Gulf coast, but we will keep you updated.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play