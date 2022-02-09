SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cool mornings and comfortable afternoons will continue through Friday, a cold front will bring a pattern change over the weekend.

Little change to the weather over the past 24 hours, but most areas will start the morning above freezing in the upper 30s which means you won’t have as much frost or ice on your car this morning. You’ll want to take a jacket if you’re doing anything outside before 11 a.m. but once we reach the afternoon it will be another day of weather perfection. Highs will be in the upper 60s, with a light west wind and mostly sunny skies.

We may see a few clouds move through the region later today into tonight as a weak cold front passes overhead. This front will bring a shift in the wind, from the south to the north, but all this will do is reinforce the dry air and keep the wonderful weather going. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s tonight, cold, but likely above freezing in all areas.

Highs will likely wind up in the low 70s Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies through Friday afternoon.

A strong cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Saturday, expect increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain or an isolated thunderstorm during the day Saturday, with cooler air dropping our highs into the 50s Saturday as well as Sunday. Skies will clear Saturday night leaving us mostly sunny on Sunday with the occasional hour or two of a breezy north wind each day.

Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 day outlook for rainfall (rain likely late next week)

It won’t stay cool too long, highs will return to the 60s and 70s next Monday and Tuesday. A strong cold front appears on the way in the Wednesday/Thursday time frame, so look for an increasing chance of rain by the middle of next week, and hopefully some beneficial rainfall for the region.