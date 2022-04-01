A little rain Friday night will give way to the return of sunshine that will stick around through the weekend. Our next round of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the ArkLaTex Monday night. Sunshine returns for the rest of next week.

High temperatures so far today

The warming trend continues: The sunshine that we experienced across the ArkLaTex Thursday has continued into Friday. Temperatures Friday began in the 30s and lower 40s. We have seen afternoon temperatures soar into the 60s and lower 70s. Look for the warming trend to continue this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning will not be as cool as we will see lows in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs Saturday afternoon will be in the low to middle 70s. High should return to the upper 70s to low 80s to close the weekend Sunday.

Saturday’s forecast

A mainly dry weekend: Futurecast shows that a fast-moving disturbance could bring some rain to the northern part of the area Friday night. This rain will be decreasing as it moves in and will likely end early Saturday morning. Saturday will begin with the clouds for most of the area that will quickly give way to a mostly sunny sky for most of the day. Look for a clear sky Saturday night and lots of sunshine Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Our next threat of storms: We will probably have to wait until late next Monday or Monday night to see our next shot of seeing some thunderstorms. We now have enough agreement in the models that the Storm Prediction Center indicates that there will be a marginal to slight severe weather risk with all severe weather threats possible. As of right now, it appears that the risk will be highest the farther south you live. It also appears likely that the risk will be highest Monday night.

Severe weather next week looks most promising Monday night

Rainfall Potential: As of right now, it looks like rainfall totals from our next round of storms could be somewhat heavier than what we received last week with one to two inches of rain possible for almost all of the area.

Rainfall potential through Monday night



Pleasant weather for most of next week Once this next system moves out of the ArkLaTex Tuesday, we will settle into a dry and pleasant weather pattern for the rest of next week. High temperatures will mainly be in the 70s with 80s returning by the end of next weekend. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s. We could end the ten-day period with another chance of thunderstorms next Monday.