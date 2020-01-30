Click to see video from Todd Warren’s visit with the 4th grade at Highland Park Elementary in Texarkana, TX. They will be participating in the Weathernator Forecasting Contest that they won last year. They will begin the process of defending their title when the contest begins Monday. Congrats to Jania, Keilawn, Alma, Reagan, and Kaiden for creating today’s most accurate predictions in today’s practice forecast.
Forecasting Contest Tour: Highland Park Elementary 4th Grade
7-Day & Hourly
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity