Forecasting Contest Tour: Highland Park Elementary 4th Grade

Posted: / Updated:

Click to see video from Todd Warren’s visit with the 4th grade at Highland Park Elementary in Texarkana, TX. They will be participating in the Weathernator Forecasting Contest that they won last year. They will begin the process of defending their title when the contest begins Monday. Congrats to Jania, Keilawn, Alma, Reagan, and Kaiden for creating today’s most accurate predictions in today’s practice forecast.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

52° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 52° 43°

Thursday

54° / 43°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 54° 43°

Friday

55° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 55° 39°

Saturday

62° / 42°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 62° 42°

Sunday

71° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 71° 50°

Monday

66° / 60°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 66° 60°

Tuesday

69° / 43°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 69° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
44°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
46°

48°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
48°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
49°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
48°

