Video from Todd Warren’s visit with the 5th grade at Highland Park Elementary in Texarkana. They will be participating in the Weathernator Forecasting Contest next month. Today Todd Warren showed the students how to make a forecast to prepare for the contest. Congrats to Selena, Caiden, Aiden, Simmie, and Gabe for creating today’s most accurate predictions.

