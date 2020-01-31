Forecasting Contest Tour: St. James Day School

Click to watch video from Todd Warren’s visit with the 5th through 8th grades at St. James Day School in Texarkana. They will be participating in the Weathernator Forecasting Contest that begins next week. Nearly three dozen teams from all across the ArkLaTex will compete to see who is most accurate. Congrats to Olivia for creating a perfect prediction in today’s practice forecast.

