Video from Todd Warren’s visit with the 5th grade a Westlawn Elementary in Texarkana. They will be participating in the Weathernator Forecasting Contest in February. Today’s visit showed the 5th graders how to make a forecast. Congrats to Bralen, Damarion, and Jon’Quavia for creating a perfect forecast.

