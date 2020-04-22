Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download Your Weather Authority app

Submit Weather Pics

Your Weather Authority app available now for iOS and Android

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Your Weather Authority app is now available for iOS and Android devices, designed to give you the important information you need to keep you and your family safe in severe weather.

(KTAL/KMSS) – Your Weather Authority app is now available for iOS and Android devices, designed to give you the important information you need to keep you and your family safe in severe weather.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority app features the most up-to-date forecasts from the dedicated and trusted Meteorologists at KTAL NBC 6 and FOX 33, along with interactive radar and alerts for severe weather based on your location. These customized alerts will supplement warnings issued by the National Weather Service and you will find them only on our app.

It also provides current conditions, hour-by-hour and 7-day forecasts to help you plan your day and week.

RELATED: Is your severe weather plan up to date?

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority has been certified as the most accurate forecast in the region.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

71° / 61°
Strong to severe thunderstorms
Strong to severe thunderstorms 100% 71° 61°

Thursday

78° / 57°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 78° 57°

Friday

82° / 59°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 82° 59°

Saturday

76° / 54°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 76° 54°

Sunday

78° / 57°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 78° 57°

Monday

79° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 68°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 84° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

1 PM
Strong Storms
70%
73°

70°

2 PM
Strong Storms
70%
70°

69°

3 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
50%
69°

70°

4 PM
Strong Storms
100%
70°

70°

5 PM
Strong Storms
100%
70°

70°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
70°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
69°

69°

8 PM
Strong Storms
90%
69°

68°

9 PM
Strong Storms
80%
68°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
60%
68°

68°

11 PM
Strong Storms
70%
68°

69°

12 AM
Strong Storms
70%
69°

67°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Clear
10%
64°

62°

6 AM
Clear
10%
62°

62°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
62°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
63°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss