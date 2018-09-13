We've Got Your Back
Did You Know?
- More than one out of every five (20.8%) students report being bullied (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2016).
- 33% of students who reported being bullied at school indicated that they were bullied at least once or twice a month during the school year (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2016).
- Of those students who reported being bullied, 13% were made fun of, called names, or insulted; 12% were the subject of rumors; 5% were pushed, shoved, tripped, or spit on; and 5% were excluded from activities on purpose (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2016).
- Students who experience bullying are at increased risk for poor school adjustment, sleep difficulties, anxiety, and depression (Center for Disease Control, 2015).
- Students who experience bullying are twice as likely as non-bullied peers to experience negative health effects such as headaches and stomachaches (Gini & Pozzoli, 2013).
(Data provided by Pacer's National Bullying Prevention Center. Visit their website to see more bullying statistics.)
KTAL NBC 6 on Facebook
KTAL NBC 6 on Twitter
KTAL NBC 6 Weather on Twitter
KMSS Fox 33 on Facebook
KMSS Fox 33 on Twitter
KSHV MyNetwork on Facebook
ArkLaTexHomepage iPhone App
ArkLaTexHomepage Android App