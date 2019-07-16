Report: Nearly a fifth of students report being bullied

(NBC News) – Many teens are being bullied, and it’s not always happening at school.

According to a new federal report, 20-percent of middle and high school students said they were bullied during the 2016 – 2017 school year.

Girls were more likely to be the victims of bullying… Which included being the subject of rumors and being insulted or called names.

And it didn’t always happen on school grounds or on the bus. 15-percent said they experienced cyberbullying.

41-percent said they believed the bullying would happen again.

