Report: Nearly a fifth of students report being bullied

(NBC News) – Many teens are being bullied, and it’s not always happening at school.

According to a new federal report, 20-percent of middle and high school students said they were bullied during the 2016 – 2017 school year.

Girls were more likely to be the victims of bullying… Which included being the subject of rumors and being insulted or called names.

And it didn’t always happen on school grounds or on the bus. 15-percent said they experienced cyberbullying.

41-percent said they believed the bullying would happen again.

Did You Know?

  1. More than one out of every five (20.8%) students report being bullied (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2016).
  2. 33% of students who reported being bullied at school indicated that they were bullied at least once or twice a month during the school year (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2016).
  3. Of those students who reported being bullied, 13% were made fun of, called names, or insulted; 12% were the subject of rumors; 5% were pushed, shoved, tripped, or spit on; and 5% were excluded from activities on purpose (National Center for Educational Statistics, 2016).
  4. Students who experience bullying are at increased risk for poor school adjustment, sleep difficulties, anxiety, and depression (Center for Disease Control, 2015).
  5. Students who experience bullying are twice as likely as non-bullied peers to experience negative health effects such as headaches and stomachaches (Gini & Pozzoli, 2013).

(Data provided by Pacer's National Bullying Prevention Center. Visit their website to see more bullying statistics.)

