SML Hamilton/South Caddo branch libraries invite teens to help end bullying

SHREVEPORT, LA (Press Release) -Shreve Memorial Library’s Hamilton/South Caddo Branch is encouraging teens to take a stand to help prevent and put an end to bullying.

Teens in grades 6th through 12th are invited to participate in the branch’s annual National Bullying Prevention Month Poster and Poetry Contest.

Beginning Tuesday, September 3 through Friday, September 6, teens can visit the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, to pick up a poster board and entry form for the poster and poetry contest. Teens are asked to create a unique poster or poem expressing how they will take a stand against bullying.

Posters and poems must be well thought out, tasteful and appropriate. Teens can be as creative as they like, using a variety of mediums to complete the poster, however no computer graphics or copyrighted images will be accepted. Poems must be no more than 100 words and be typed on an 8 ½ x 11 sheet of paper using Times New Roman font (size 12). Completed posters and poems must be turned in by Thursday, October 3 at 9:00 p.m.

Winners of the poster contest will be announced at the National Bullying Prevention Month Seminar on Thursday, October 17 at 3:00 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place during the seminar. The seminar will feature special guest Milton Caroll, Caddo Parish Coroner Death Investigator and Founder/CEO of High Risk Behavior.

The poster and poetry contest is open to teens in grades 6th through 12th, ages 11 to 17. Sign-up is required for entry into the poster and poetry contest. Entry into the contest and attendance at the National Bullying Prevention Month Seminar is free and open to the public.

National Bullying Prevention Month is held annually in October. Every October, schools and organizations across the country work together to stop bullying and cyberbullying by increasing awareness of the prevalence and impact of bullying on all children of all ages.

For more information on anti-bullying programs at the Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, please call 318-687-6824, and for more information on other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

