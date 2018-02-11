Mr. T is now a curling fan

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 17: Mr. T attends Mr. T And Nik Wallenda Celebrate National Amazing Month at Flatiron Plaza on May 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

The self-proclaimed “Professional pitier of fools,” Mr. T is an Olympic fan, tweeting out his respect specifically for curling.

Mr. T tweeted “I am really Pumped watching the Winter Olympics. I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like curling. You heard me, curling Fool!” – and – “Curling is kind of different, but it’s Exciting. It’s not as easy as it looks. It takes some skills that’s for sure. I like it!”

Sunday he hit Twitter again expressing his pride for the Olympians, and congratulations for Red Gerard on winning the first gold medal for the United States, “Congratulations to Red Gerard on winning the first gold medal for the US. We have so much talent on this years Olympic team. Wow!”

Mr. T even jested that after he learned how hard our athletes train, he now feels out of shape and lazy.

Mr. T on Twitter https://twitter.com/MrT.

