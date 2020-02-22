Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Coronavirus
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Six questions before the Nevada caucus
Querbes Park celebrates a grand-opening to benefit Shreveport’s economy and community activities
Video
BPSO confirms unidentified remains found in northern Bossier Parish
8:30 pm Friday live update: Clouds and a little rain return this weekend..long-range outlook looking much drier
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
8:30 pm Friday live update: Clouds and a little rain return this weekend..long-range outlook looking much drier
Top Stories
The weekend will begin with an increase in clouds and end with a chance for showers
Video
Sunny skies and cool temperatures expected for Friday
Video
8:30 pm Thursday live update: Sunshine returns tomorrow but don’t get too excited it won’t last long
Below normal temperatures continue despite the return of some sunshine
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Anthony Davis’ big 2nd half leads Lakers past Grizz, 117-105
Q&A: Things to know about Tokyo Olympics and spreading virus
Bossier makes quick work of Neville
Video
Oladipo leaves with back spasms, Pacers top Knicks 106-98
Community
Events
Contests
Mardi Gras
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Participants still needed for cookie eating contest during Txk Mardi Gras festivities
Video
Top Stories
The Lynn Vance Show 144 / Lunch with Lynn featuring Ferrari Foxx
Video
Event honors ‘firsts’ in Shreveport’s Black History
Video
Texarkana prepares for Mardi Gras parade this weekend
Shreveport church praying for family members in China during coronavirus outbreak
Video
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Fit for Life Expo set for February 29
Video
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week
Video
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Fit for Life Expo coming in February
Video
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Top Stories
‘Friends’ cast to reunite for HBO Max special
Top Stories
Online daters looking for more than endless swiping
Top Stories
Roman Forum find could be shrine to Rome’s founder, Romulus
‘West Side Story’ opening draws protesters on Broadway
Armani rails against baring trends by fellow designers
Weinstein jury indicates it is split on most serious counts
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
FOX 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
WxTest
Latest Forecast from Your Weather Authority
8:30 pm Friday live update: Clouds and a little rain return this weekend..long-range outlook looking much drier
More weather headlines
Current Conditions
no iframe support!
Weather Authority 7 Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
no iframe support!
Salute the Badge
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Don't Miss
Texas girl wakes up to find ‘gentle, gigantic’ raccoon in bed with her
Family billed $4,233 after daughter sent to hospital by school counselor
Video
Eye on Scams: Imposters posing as Microsoft tech support staff
Video
Costco to begin enforcing members-only ban at its food courts
Video
New mother rushes to fire, helps save driver from tanker explosion
Hunter kills 488-pound feral hog in Liberty County
Video
Trooper has standoff with stubborn horse
Video
Nativo
Trending Stories
BCPD investigating whether disappearance of business partners, reported theft connected
Video
Krewe of Gemini Parade Route
Shots fired at multiple SPD officers, search on for 2
Video
WxTest
Weather